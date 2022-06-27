A beautiful and well-endowed lady turned heads on social media after getting picked by a rich light-skinned guy who made an appearance on the date rush show

Fans reacted to the pair as many felt they were a perfect combination. Peeps admired her pretty face and a nice physique

Corry had the ladies going gaga when he said he was from the states and had bought a house in an airport residential area

Sunday's episode of Date Rush was an interesting one as a fine light-skinned gentle man who touched down from the US had the ladies going crazy.

An interesting-looking woman named Gillian also drew attention to herself. She had a pretty face and was well endowed.

Corey, the man from the US looking for a Ghanaian lady to make his own, appeared on stage in style. Instead of the traditional dance music, he had a romantic tune playing for him in the background as he made his way to the stage with flowers in his hand.

He gave each lady a flower of her own, which had the pretty women blushing. Corey stated in his profile video that he was a businessman from the states and is moving to Ghana; hence has bought a house at Airport Residential Area.

This implied that Corey had very stable finances, which had the girls all over him as most of them did not turn their rush off. The women admired him and bombarded him with questions which he answered with a foreign accent.

His accent had the ladies falling for him even more. Corey went through the usual date rush selection process and eventually chose the elegant Gillian, who was delighted to get picked by Corry.

Chacha, competing with Gillian for Corey, cried her eyes out when she did not get chosen. Corry and Gillian danced elegantly on stage before making their way out to see Anita.

Gillian was over the moon to have been picked and said she was in love with him already. Netizens who watched the show felt they were a perfect fit. Many said he is handsome and rich, and she is pretty and well endowed; hence they complement each other well.

