A young Ghanaian mother has recently shared the total amount of money she spends every week feeding her newborns

The latest mother of twins revealed that she has had to use close to GH₵1,000 every single week to buy baby food for her kids because she is unable to produce enough breast milk for them

She also admitted that she goes to the shop almost every time to find that the prices of food items have increased, and that is taking a significant toll on her financial plans

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A gorgeous Ghanaian mother who has been blessed with twins has recently opened up about the amount of money she spends feeding her babies.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of JoyNews had the lady recounting that she spends about GH₵1000 every week paying baby food for her children due to the constant increase in prices of food items.

Twin mother in an interview, Ghana cedis Photo credit: Joy News/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to her, she produces less breast milk for her twins, who have had to rely on other sources of nutrition to survive.

Sighting an example, she shared that there is a baby formula she used to buy a bottle for about Ghc11 to Ghc12, but now the price is about Ghc23 to Ghc25 cedis.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She stated that almost every time she returns to the shop to stock baby foods, there is an increase in the prices, which is taking a significant toll on her financial plans.

In all, the young mother revealed that she spends about Ghc4,000 just feeding her kids every single month.

Watch the full video linked below;

Mankessim-Based 17-Year-old Ghanaian Girl Who Has 2 Sets Of Twins For 2 Different Men Calls For Assistance

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the story of a 17-year-old Ghanaian young lady known as Diana who has two sets of twins recently got many people talking on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Twins Diaries Jnr shared that Diana initially gave birth to twin boys who are now 1 year 7 months but their father ran off at a point. Also, she recently gave birth to another set of twins who are six weeks old now.

Like the first set, the father of her newborns also left her with the responsibility of caring for them all by herself.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh