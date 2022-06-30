IGP Dampare has made an unexpected kind gesture as he paid the bills of a demonstrator who was attacking his men

It is indicated that the man who was part of the 29 arrested demonstrators fell ill while in custody and was rushed to the hospital

However, the suspect had no means to settle the GH₵1,000 medical bill he was charged, so Dampare stepped in to foot the bill personally

George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service has made a rather heartwarming gesture to one of the demonstrators who attacked his men.

As YEN.com.gh reported previously, some 29 persons arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking police during Arise Ghana’s demonstration had still not been released.

Director of Legal Affairs for the opposition NDC, Abraham Amaliba, leading the effort to release the protesters, told Citi News that police had made the process daunting.

“When we went to the CID Headquarters, they were tight-lipped on where the arrested protestors were kept,” he said.

According to Pulse.com.gh, a demonstrator who was part of the 29 protesters who were arrested by the Police following the chaotic scenes that marred Tuesday’s demonstration in the capital was later rushed to the hospital.

However, he [protestor] was unable to foot his medical bills upon discharge by the hospital as he only had 5 cedis in his pocket.

It is reported that the sorry state of the protestor came to the attention of the IGP who coughed up GH₵1,000 upfront from his personal finances to pay for the medical bills of the “krom Ay3 hye” demonstrator.

Two Police Officers Allegedly Undergo Surgery

Meanwhile, two police officers deployed to the Arise Ghana Demonstrations on June 28 have reportedly undergone surgery following injuries blamed on protesters.

In a statement on Facebook, police said the number of injured during the first day of the demonstration has increased from 12 to 15.

“All the officers are being treated at the Police Hospital,” police said.

Meanwhile, in another statement, police commended demonstrators and members of the general public for an incident-free second day of protests.

“Whilst we continue to register our disappointment at the riotous conduct of the demonstrators on the first day, we commend them for their comportment [on the second day] which, we hope would provide lessons for future occasions to help deepen our democratic practices as a country,” police said.

