Police say two of its officers have undergone emergency surgery following injuries they sustained during the Arise Ghana demonstrations

Police also said Thursday that the number of injured officers has increased from twelve to fifteen

Meanwhile, 26 out of 29 protesters arrested for allegedly attacking police officers during the demonstration have been granted bail

Two police officers deployed to the Arise Ghana Demonstrations on June 28 have allegedly undergone emergency following injuries blamed on protesters.

Police shared these images and others when they announced that two officers have undergone emergency surgery. Source: Facebook/@GhPoliceService.

In a statement on Facebook, police said the number of injured during the first day of the demonstration has increased from 12 to 15.

“All the officers are being treated at the Police Hospital,” police said.

Meanwhile, in another statement, police commended demonstrators and members of the general public for an incident-free second day of protests.

“Whilst we continue to register our disappointment at the riotous conduct of the demonstrators on the first day, we commend them for their comportment [on the second day] which, we hope would provide lessons for future occasions to help deepen our democratic practices as a country,” police said.

Protestors arrested for allegedly attacking police

YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that police say 29 protesters who took part in the Arise Ghana demonstrations on Tuesday have been arrested for attacking their officers and civilians.

In a statement, police said they are still reviewing footage of the clash between their men and protesters and would prosecute anyone who broke the law.

“Also, the organisers of the demonstration will be arrested and put before court for the attacks and damage to public property, in line with the provisions of Section 3 of the Public Order Act (Act 491).

“Meanwhile, the police would like to draw the attention of the public to the calculated falsehood and misinformation being peddled by the organisers and their cohorts. We urge the public to disregard the untruths and treat them with the contempt they deserve, for the footages and images of the event speak for themselves,” police said in the statement.

On Thursday, June 30, police said 26 of them have been granted police enquiry bail.

"The remaining three (3) are still going through the process of satisfying the bail conditions for their release.

"The Martyr's day celebrations today, made it difficult for the suspects to be arraigned before the court. Therefore, in line with the constitutional provision of not keeping suspects beyond 48 hours, they were granted bail and will be arraigned on Monday, 4th July, 2022," police said.

