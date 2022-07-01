Some youth from the Arise Ghana Demonstration, in a street interview, expressed their displeasure towards the National Cathedral project

The young men who spoke to pulse Ghana said they were not pleased with the way President Nana Akufo-Addo was running the country

One individual who found the church edifice unnecessary questioned where the First Gentleman of the land worshipped in hilarious fashion

Youth from the Arise Ghana demonstration are not smiling at all, as they do not find the country's current economic situation pleasant.

They questioned the policies of the Nana Addo government, with the controversial National Cathedral project being their primary concern.

Photo: Angry youth, Nana Addo Source: Pulse Gh, gettyimages

The young men said the edifice was an unnecessary ambition given Ghana's challenges. However, despite their serious, no-nonsense mood and demeanour, they passed some comments that had netizens laughing their hearts out.

One vocal youth amongst the group who spoke to Pulse Ghana asked the church the President attends. He severally demanded the name.

He passed this comment after being asked why he is questioning the building of the National Cathedral when he is a Christian.

The young man quoted the scriptures and said God does not live in buildings but in humans.

He lamented about not getting an answer to his query. The hilarious question had folks on social media laughing. They reacted to the video with some interesting comments

Facebook Reactions

Dennis Awuah wrote:

He doesn't go to church he is now building his own Church

Mawuli George Blessing

Seriously, the guy is asking an apt question oo

Obodai Labco funily said:

He attends Cathedral Church International CCI

Moses Kwame Agbeneva commented:

I have never thought of the church the president attends

Arise Ghana Demonstrations: Two Police Officers Allegedly Undergo Emergency Surgery

In other news, police say two of its officers have undergone emergency surgery following injuries they sustained during the Arise Ghana demonstrations.

Police also said Thursday that the number of injured officers has increased from twelve to fifteen.

Meanwhile, 26 out of 29 protesters arrested for allegedly attacking police officers during the demonstration have already been granted bail.

Source: YEN.com.gh