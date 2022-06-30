Pentecost Social Services, an arm of The Church of Pentecost, has built a smock weaning center in the Upper East Region of Ghana

The centre was created as a part of the church's agenda to bring economic empowerment to its members, with the youth being the primary target

@thecophq, the official handle of The Pentecost Church on Twitter, shared some beautiful photos of the newly built facility

The Church of Pentecost has done a lot of charity work in the past year, and they don't look like slowing down.

An arm of the church, The Pentecost Social Services, has built a smock-weaving centre at Zebilla in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

Photo: Smock-weaving Centre Source: @thecophq

Source: Twitter

The church says the project was to help empower members of the church, especially the youth. The official Twitter page of the institutions, @thecophq, shared some beautiful images of the facility. In the tweet, the church said:

The project falls under the Economic Empowerment Programme (EPP) of PENTSOS, which seeks to economically empower members of the Church, especially the youth, by providing them with skills training so as to gain sustainable employment.

Mission Of The Pentecost Social Services

To carry out the Church of Pentecost's social/charitable mission, the General Council established the Pentecost Social Services (PENTSOS) Directorate.

Its main goals include initiating, promoting, growing, and managing Church-sponsored social services and projects.

Pentecost social Services has been in existence for 39 years and has done numerous works of charity across Ghana.

