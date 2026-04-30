Respected journalist, Abena Opokua Ahwenee, broke down in tears during a live broadcast while discussing the death of a 27-year-old woman at a hospital in Kasoa

The programme focused on the circumstances leading to Abigail’s death while she was awaiting a caesarean section at the hospital

The case continues to fuel debate about patient care standards and emergency response in Ghana’s healthcare system

Adom FM co-host of the flagship morning show Dwaso Nsem, Abena Opokua Ahwenee, was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears during a live broadcast after receiving details surrounding the death of a 27-year-old woman at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa.

The emotional moment occurred while she was interviewing the mother of the deceased, Abigail Opoku, who reportedly died while awaiting a caesarean section at the health facility.

The emotional moment on air as the co-host reacts to the tragic story of Abigail Opoku. Photo credit: Abena Opokua Ahwenee/Instagram

Source: Facebook

The seasoned broadcast journalist struggled to contain her emotions as the grieving mother recounted the circumstances that led to her daughter’s death, prompting an emotional reaction on air.

The interview focused on the final moments of Abigail Opoku, who was transferred to the Kasoa facility after complications were identified at a private hospital, necessitating urgent surgical intervention.

Mother recounts hospital experience

According to the mother, her daughter was referred to the Mother and Child Hospital after medical staff at the private facility determined that a caesarean section was required.

The grieving mother of Abigail Opoku speaking during the radio interview about her daughter’s final moments. Photo credit: ZenMultimedia/Facebook

Source: UGC

She alleged that upon arrival at the hospital, they encountered unfriendly treatment from some nurses at the midwifery department, describing their conduct as hostile.

She further claimed that her daughter was left unattended for a prolonged period despite her deteriorating condition.

According to her account, a doctor was only brought in when it became apparent that Abigail was in critical condition.

Watch the emotional TikTok video here:

Allegations of negligence

The grieving mother believes her daughter’s life could have been saved if the medical staff had acted more promptly and professionally.

She expressed deep pain over what she described as avoidable delays in care.

Public reaction and calls for action

The incident has triggered widespread public reaction, with many Ghanaians expressing concern over the handling of the case.

Some social media users are calling for disciplinary action against staff members who were on duty at the time, while others are demanding broader reforms in healthcare delivery.

The case continues to generate debate online, with renewed scrutiny on patient care standards and accountability within health facilities.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

RNAQ denied Hajia4real's involvement in his divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii Armah Quaye has addressed claims linking Hajia4Real to his divorce, firmly stating she had no role in his wife’s decision to file while setting the record straight.

In the interview, the businessman dismissed the claims, arguing that his estranged wife’s legal team was pushing the narrative to shape public opinion against him.

His comments, alongside other assertions about his marriage to Joana Quaye, have sparked widespread discussion online, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

Source: YEN.com.gh