Residents of Donkorkrom finally breathed a sigh of relief after days in darkness, as power was restored following the repair of a faulty underwater cable

The outage, which began on Monday, left the entire Afram Plains area in darkness, disrupting daily life and business activities across the district

The Electricity Company of Ghana successfully fixed the damaged underwater cable, bringing electricity back to the affected communities after days of uncertainty

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Residents of Donkorkrom and surrounding communities in the Afram Plains have regained access to electricity after days of living without power.

Donkorkrom Residents Receive Major Power Boost After Days With No Light

Source: UGC

The restoration follows the successful repair of a faulty underwater power cable by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), which had disrupted supply to the entire district.

The outage, which began on Monday, plunged the Donkorkrom District into darkness, affecting households, businesses, and daily activities across the area.

According to reports, the fault was traced to an underwater cable, prompting urgent intervention by the power distribution company.

After completing the necessary repair works, ECG restored electricity to the affected communities, bringing relief to residents who had endured days of blackout.

The development marks a major return to normalcy for the Afram Plains, as power supply resumes following the technical setback.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh