Michael Agyemang Adarkwah, a 27-year-old man from Ghana has successfully graduated from Southwest University, one of the top three schools in China.

The brilliant young man achieved the feat in only a matter of three years after he bagged his first degree in BSc Nursing and his Master of Education in Educational Administration and Leadership both at the Valley View University in Ghana.

Success has always trailed the path of Michael Agyemang as he graduated with a first-class when he finished his first degree in 2017 and got a distinction during his master's studies in 2018.

While abroad, Mr. Adarkwah won the Excellent International Student Award of Southwest University for two consecutive years. He was subsequently awarded by the National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS), China Chapter as the best Ghanaian researcher.

He also won the Golden Lenses Award of the Academy for International Communication of Chinese Culture (AICCC) for his documentary on honey-making in China. During his Ph.D. graduation, he was a proud recipient of the Excellent International Graduate of Southwest University Award.

When Michael was asked what he considers to be his secret to success, he told YEN.com.gh:

I'd say God. My favorite text is Philippians 4:13; “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” When I feel discouraged & helpless, I find hope in the text to keep pressing on. My parents, siblings, & good friends I made also played a role.

Mr. Adarkwah has subsequently been accepted as a post-doctoral researcher at Beijing Normal University (BNU), one of the top three universities in China.

