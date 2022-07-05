A former student of Mfantsipim School has successfully gained admission to Princeton University to pursue a degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering

Eugene was born in Jisonaayili in Tamale to parents who had very low financial standing, but he worked hard in hopes of building a better future for himself

The young man's intention behind his program of study is to explore the intersectionality between technology and nature to create a more sustainable world

The academic success story of a former Mfantsipim School student identified as Eugene has recently been shared by Ferdinand Quayson, the founder of Young Achievers Foundation Ghana, an organization that helps Ghanaian secondary school graduates gain admission to top universities in the world.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Ferdinand had him revealing that Eugene has successfully gained admission to Princeton University with a fully funded scholarship offer.

Eugene and his family Photo credit: Ferdinand Quayson/LinkedIn

Ferdinand revealed that the Mfantsipim old student is a native of Jisonaayili in Tamale, an area often ignored in the rest of the country’s development. Yet, regardless of the low-income state of his parents, he put in the work and made good use of the resources that were made available to him and has finally excelled.

Eugene will be pursuing a degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering at Princeton University, intending to explore the intersectionality between technology and nature to create a more sustainable world, the post revealed.

