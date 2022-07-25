A bottle of water that was shared at the funeral ceremony of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills has been kept by a woman for years

In an interview, the elderly woman revealed that she was searching for the funeral cloth of the former president when she came across the bottled water

She also expressed how unhappy she is about the fact that Ghana's current president Nana Akufo-Addo chose to include his name on the bust raised for the late Atta Mills

An elderly Ghanaian woman has recently revealed in an interview that she has kept a bottle of water that was served at the funeral of the late president of Ghana, Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @woodrhymes had the woman sharing that she had kept the funeral cloth of the late president for 10 years, and just recently, when she took it out to wear, she found the bottle of water as well.

According to her, John Evans Atta Mills was a blessing to Ghana and being able to still have a bottle of water from his funeral is a blessing.

Sharing more, the elderly woman expressed her displeasure about the fact that the current president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, found the need to include his name in a bust that was raised in memory of the late president.

The woman shared more in the video linked below;

Nana Addo Unveils Atta-Mills' Statue With Mills' Name Missing; Ghanaians Bash The President

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, unveiled the statue of late former president John Evans Fiifi Atta-Mills during the 10th Anniversary of the death of Atta-Mills.

Professor John Evans Atta-Mills was the first sitting Ghanaian head of state to die in office and was subsequently laid to rest at the Asomdwee Park.

After the ceremony that was held on July 24, 2022, photos of the statue made of the late former president surfaced on social media and have since been causing some controversy.

It has been observed that the statue bore the names of two individuals but none of those was the former president for whom the sculpture was actually built.

