Edward Asare, a popular Digital Marketer, has recently expressed his gratitude to the French Ambassador to Ghana

He revealed that Anne Sophie AVÉ helped his unemployed female friend get a job after he reached out to the ambassador

Asare admitted that he is yet to meet Anne in person, but the impact she has had on him is enormous

Well-known Ghanaian influencer Edward Asare has recently taken to social media to show his gratitude to the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie AVÉ.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @EdwardAsare had him revealing that Anne helped a female friend of his land a job.

Anne Sophie AVÉ smiling and posing for the camera Photo credit: @EdwardAsare

Source: Twitter

Edward went ahead to mention that he has yet to meet Anne in person but she has greatly influenced him.

I’ve not got the chance to meet @annesophieave but even from afar, I’ve been touched by her influence. In February, I asked her for a job for a friend and she took her. Stay blessed Akosua ❤️

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 600 likes with 110 retweets and 5 quote tweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@AbeikuSparrow commented:

She’s done more for the Ghanaian entertainment industry than the creative art ministry

@Watchmetwice1 wrote:

Make someone also recommend us to some people pls

@JnrChainzz replied:

I really admire this woman a lot, God richly bless her with everything good she deserves.

From @paa_francis:

Education alone is not enough.... God please connect some of us

@RoyalDennis_1 commented:

In this life…you need to strong networks.

French Ambassador to Ghana Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé Shops at Makola Market on foot

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that her Excellency, Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé, the French Ambassador to Ghana appears to have acclimatized to life in Ghana as thoroughly as the everyday Ghanaian.

Not long ago, the revered icon was at the crowded Makola Market in Accra to purchase some items for herself and also connect with the locals in a heartwarming manner.

The spectacle has won Anne Sophie a lot of admiration, particularly on social media, because such locations are rarely visited by respected icons in Ghana, let alone a foreigner.

Born on November 10, 1968, in Fontainebleau (France), Anne Sophie was appointed the ambassador of France to Ghana by decree of the President of the French Republic in September 2018.

Source: YEN.com.gh