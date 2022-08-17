Kwadwo Sheldon, a famous Ghanaian YouTuber has done another great work for himself

The young man with almost 400k subscribers has recruited the services of two beautiful ladies

One is serving as his PA and the other, an intern and this news is heaping reactions on his Twitter handle

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber who is also known for critiquing songs has recruited two beautiful ladies for his YouTube channel, one as a personal assistant and the other as an intern.

The Ghanaian star who now has over 380,000 followers on his YouTube channel shared the news on his verified Twitter handle, and has gotten thousands of his followers unsettled.

While some of them applauded the young man for his great works, others went as far as asking for the telephone numbers of the young ladies.

Kwadwo Sheldon and his new recruits Photo credit: @kwadwosheldon

What Kwadwo Sheldon's fans are saying

Below were some of the interesting and rib-cracking comments gathered by YEN.com.gh under the post that is still gaining massive attention online.

@I_Am_Winter replying to @kwadwosheldon indicated:

Bro Abeg send me the PA e contact, I wan work for her as her PA

@thatEsselguy replying to @kwadwosheldon said:

Send the intern contact

@Piesiee1 replying to @kwadwosheldon commented:

The intern fine but fair naaaa

Young lady who was Supported by top Ghanaian YouTuber Graduates with First-Class

Meanwhile, the well-known Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, legally known as Bernard Kwadwo Amoafo has recently shared an exciting news on social media.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his verified Facebook page, Sheldon shared that one of the university students he usually supports with their semester fee successfully graduated with a first-class degree.

"So every semester I pick 5 needy tertiary students and pay off their semester fees for them.. today i received a message from one of them.. She graduated with First Class! God is the greatest!", the post read.

Many who saw the post seemed very proud of the young YouTuber. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 1,500 reactions with more than 100 comments and 25 shares.

