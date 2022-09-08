Well-known Ghanaian journalist Bridget Otoo has recently visited a 21-year-old girl who provided her with water when she needed it most

In a video, Bridget expressed her profound gratitude to the young lady and promised to help her complete her education

Portia, the selfless lady, took the time to encourage the public to always be kind towards people they meet regardless of their financial standing in society

Ghanaian TV news personality, Bridget Otoo, has taken to social media to reveal the face of a young lady called Portia who came to her rescue when she badly needed water to survive.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Bridget had her thanking the 21-year-old young mother for her kindness towards her and promising to help her continue her education.

In the video, the journalist asked the water vendor why she chose to gift her free water, and to that, Portia shared that she just saw someone in need and felt led to help out. Bridget also revealed that many people have requested to help out Portia since she shared the story online.

The young mother also took the time to encourage people always to show kindness to strangers they meet, no matter how rich or poor they are.

The two talked more in the video linked below;

Bridget Otoo Recounts How SHS Drop Out Selling Water Saved Her From Fainting

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Bridget Otoo, took to her Facebook page to share a powerful story about how a young SHS dropout who was vending water saved her from fainting.

Bridget took to her Facebook page on Saturday, August 3, 2022, with the moving story about how the young girl, Portia, gave her a bottle of water she desperately needed even though she had no cash.

Her account went as follows:

"I fell sick while driving home a few days ago and needed water, I had no physical cash on me except momo. I was also embarrassed to ask those in traffic, I mean who would take momo for just 2 cedis water? I began to dehydrate more, I had passed at least 4 bottle water sellers on the Kpone stretch, then I saw this young lady, I whispered that I wanted water and can only pay via momo. She declined the momo and gave me the water when she saw the state I was in.

