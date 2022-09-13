A Ghanain pastor and gospel artist known by the name Da Prince GH has alleged he has been to heaven several times

The man of God also claimed he has seen God several times, detailing how he made his way to heaven

He made this revelation during an interview while guesting on Onua Fm's Anigye Mmere Show with Amandzeba Philphi Smith

Gospel worship artist and songwriter Da Prince GH got Ghanaians talking after he claimed he has seen God. According to the man of God also known as Apostle Solomon Leonard Baidoo, he has visited both heaven and hell.

The pastor and music executive was a guest on Anigye Mmere Show on Onua FM to promote his Amazing album. He also used the opportunity to chat about the Kingdom of God with host Amandzeba Philphi Smith.

When asked if he believed heaven was real, the pastor replied in the affirmative saying;

Yes, that is what our Lord Jesus Himself said so every Christian has to believe it’s real.

Confirming his belief in hell's existence, he said;

Yes, I have by God’s grace visited hell too. These things are normal for Christians

Sharing how he made his way to the two supernatural places, Apostle Solomon Leonard Baidoo is reported to have said;

You can’t just go there with the physical body. It is spiritual. Flesh and blood cannot enter heaven. I dwell in God. If you are a Christian, you don’t have to doubt God dwells in you.

Explaining his point further, he said;

Listen, there’s a life that many people have not experienced, and there are realities many have never encountered. I have been to hell and seen it there. We testify what we know

