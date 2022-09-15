A young girl has stirred interesting reactions on social media after she was spotted in a video praying vigorously

The enthusiastic little prayer warrior had sweat all over her body as she aggressively laid her burdens before God

The interesting footage captured the attention of many social media folks as they were impressed with the little lady's zeal

A young Ghanaian prayer warrior has wowed many peeps on social media after she was spotted praying aggressively.

The little girl looked like she was in the spirit as she passionately cast her burdens and wishes before God.

14-Year-Old Girl Praying Source: christtheomegavisionnwk

Source: UGC

The young girl had sweat all over her face and body as she spoke into a microphone she was holding. She was at what looked like a prayer conference, and there were other young people who equally prayed as passionately as her.

The video impressed many folks as they wished the little lady well and hoped God would grant her heart's desire. Per christomegavisionnetwork, the church that shared the video, the little girl is only 14 years of age.

14-Year-Old Prayer Warrior Stirs Reactions

kojo_moo gave an interesting reaction to the video:

The Bible says all women should cover hairs when praying or else your prayers will not be answered so it’s not matter of plenty of prayers but just matter of knowing the right method of praying and the lord will answer you easily

purity was impressed:

a mighty generation is coming

ezeprince55 was also excited:

I pray God answer our prayers

Sharon Ongachi wrote:

my God,, revival upon the young generation

tinashy318 also reacted:

We are coming live for Jesus More fire oooo Jesus

Source: YEN.com.gh