Popular Ghanaian playwright, Waterz Yidana, has had one of his works, "Madman and the Drunkards" performed at the University of Iowa

The event happened while the brilliant young author enrolled in the prestigious International Writing Program

Waterz Yidana says the opportunity is an indication that anything is possible with hard work and determination

Waterz Yidana, a brilliant Ghanaian author who wrote the play "Madman and the Drunkards," has had it performed at the University of Iowa, a reputable institution in the United States of America.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Waterz revealed that the play was performed by actors from both the University's Theatre Arts Department and Iowa City community.

The event took place during the International Writing Program which is an annual residency organised by the University of Iowa for writers, each session brings together a cohort of about 30 writers the world over.

Waterz Yidana became the 7th Ghanaian in history to win the prestigious honour to be invited to join the 2022 cohort.

The award winning writer is putting Ghana on the map with his award winning books and many of his fans are extremely happy for his success especially those on social media.

On September 23, 2022, Waterz Yidana's first play titled "The Mango Seed" was also performed by Waterz Yidana and some of his colleague writers at the International Writing Program.

The readings and performance took place at Shambaugh House of the University of Iowa.

"It was humbling to see my play being performed by a prestigious University Theatre in America, the University of Iowa. It has inspired me to even work harder to gain a wider audience and readership. I feel good seeing our stories being told on the world stage. I think this is an indication that with hard work and determination, it is possible to make it," Waterz Yidana tells YEN.com.gh.

Watch a snippet of the play below

Ghanaian author Waterz Yidana’s book adopted for postgraduate studies at UG

The Ghanaian author, Waterz Yidana, previously had one of his books adopted for postgraduate studies at Ghana's premier university, the University of Ghana.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, it was confirmed that the School of Performing Arts adopted the book under the graduate course, Culture, Media and Society.

In an official letter sent to the brilliant author to gain his approval, it is indicated that Yidana's excellent plain-language disposition and writing style made the book so easily understandable and impactful.

