Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya recently got many people talking on social media after coming online to reveal how much a YouTuber can earn.

The post sighted on the Twitter timeline of @wode_maya had him sharing a photo of the total amount of money earned by a YouTuber. The amount was $359,441.85 (Ghc2,813,319).

According to Maya, there are a lot of people who see YouTubers as jobless people without having any clue of the actual amount of money they earn every month. He encouraged them to be more open minded when it comes to content creation on YouTube.

Many YEN readers who saw the postr had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 1,100 reactions with 20 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Nana Yaw wrote:

All proper content creators are millionaires ooo. 1M YouTube views alone can give you almost $3000 which is almost Gh24000

Josephine Quaidoo commented:

Pls stop saying we na we are not you mtcswww unemployment all over you should even be thanking ur God that some poor Ghanaians view ur content mtcswww

From @Hyland Mercedes:

Such nonsense how many people have knowledge in tecnology use, or you think Ghana is meant for lliterate people's only think twice

Sedomfia Tordra commented:

Thinking ?? Why do you worry about what ppl think of you ?

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Wode Maya, Ghana’s biggest Youtuber said he makes good money, specifically over Ghc 230,000 a month through his YouTube channel, all thanks to his global audience.

Speaking in a recent interview with ZionFelix, he was asked about the things he has been able to do for his hometown, Ahenkorfi, in the western region of Ghana from all the money he makes.

The young Youtuber stated that there are plans in place to build a school and a clinic for the community with the help of their Chief.

