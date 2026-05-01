Kubala King’s wife, Queen Nandi, has stirred emotions online after sharing a post about their daughter, Charo Destiny Offeh

The post comes at a time when the Kubala Kingdom story is still drawing attention following King Atehene’s deportation from Scotland

Queen Nandi’s words have opened a fresh conversation around family separation, motherhood and the personal side of the viral Kubala saga

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Kubala King’s wife, Queen Nandi, has reacted emotionally to the separation from their daughter, Princess Charo Destiny Offeh, in a post that has drawn attention on TikTok.

Kubala King’s wife reacts to claims their daughter was taken in the UK. Image credit: Moorishtribeghana

Source: TikTok

Queen Nandi, who is also known as Jean Gasho, shared a video showing moments with the little girl, while describing her as the first daughter of King Atehene, popularly known as Kubala King.

Queen Nandi shares pain over daughter’s separation

In the post, she claimed that their daughter had been taken by the British government and separated from the family.

Her choice of words has sparked reactions, especially as the Kubala family continues to trend following King Atehene’s deportation from Scotland to Ghana.

A text placed on the video read:

“Her name is Princess Charo Destiny Offeh, stolen by the British Government and separated from her entire family. She is the 1st Daughter of King Atehene.”

The caption attached to the post also carried an emotional tone, with Queen Nandi referring to the child as a princess whose story would be remembered for generations.

She described Charo Destiny Offeh as the “ultimate Princess of the New World” and claimed that books, drawings and paintings would one day tell her story.

Queen Nandi’s reaction has added a family angle to the already controversial Kubala Kingdom story.

Kubala saga shifted from Scotland to Sunyani

In recent months, the group has been in the news over its activities in Scotland, where Kubala King and his close followers were said to have settled in a forest while claiming to establish a kingdom.

The situation later attracted attention from authorities and ended with Kubala King being deported to Ghana.

Since his return, he has been spotted in Sunyani, where he has continued sharing videos in what appears to be a forest area, making strong claims about his mission and the future of Kubala.

Queen Nandi’s latest post has now shifted part of the attention to their daughter and the pain she says the family is going through.

Watch the TikTok video below:

However, while she described the child as having been stolen, it is important to note that cases involving children and authorities are usually handled under welfare and protection laws.

No official statement from UK authorities has been sighted in the viral post explaining the full circumstances of the matter.

King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom speaks on the next move after arrival in Sunyani to establish his new kingdom. Image credit: Atehene

Source: TikTok

King Atehene speaks about the next move

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom had spoken after he arrived in Sunyani, detailing his next move in establishing his kingdom.

In a video, Kofi Offeh stated that he was going to survey the land and afterwards, bring his people from other countries to join him.

The decision of King Atehene has been met with mixed reactions, with many Ghanaians raising concerns about his mental health.

Source: YEN.com.gh