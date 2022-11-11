An adorable young girl has recently become the talk of many following a cute letter she wrote to her mother after being naughty.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the popular Facebook page, Tell It, Moms had the mother of the 9-year-old girl sharing a screenshot of the letter, which had her child apologising for her wrongs.

The hilarious letter came very written with the sender's address and drawn-out emojis to make it more sentimental. The content has the girl asking how her mum is doing and asking if she knows how much she means to her.

She went ahead to say she was sorry and promised not to repeat her mistakes again. The girl then concluded by hyping her mother that she was 'her boo'.

Many Ghanaians who saw the post could not hold back their reactions. At the time of this publication, over 2,800 reactions and close to 500 comments have been gathered.

