Afia Schwarzenegger has dropped a video showing how she looked before she became famous and stirred reactions amongst her fans

Afia encouraged folks to work hard to make it in life as no one is ugly and said it is a lack of funds that makes peeps look unappealing

The video had some peeps shocked at Afia's looks from back in the day and laughing others were encouraged by her words

Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, has dropped a shocking video showing how she looked before attaining fame and success.

The actress said, she did not look too good then, but looks beautiful now due to her success and wealth.

In the throwback version of herself, her skin looked uneven and discoloured. Afia was a bit skinnier than she is now.

The actress flaunted her current look alongside her old one, showing how far she has come in life. Afia encouraged folks to work hard and said:

No one is Ugly.. you just broke n depressed..Wait for God’s timing.,

The throwback had some folks laughing as they could not believe the drastic change. Others felt motivated to work harder.

Social Media Reactions

mawutor.yhw said:

When the hand of God is involved

uvbi4christ was impressed:

God bless you for this❤️❤️❤️❤️.a lot of people would have deleted that picture

dumanyojustine wrote:

This tells u how good money is

mavebob also commented:

God has been good Enjoy the fruits of your hustle

agyandaivy reacted:

May the good Lord bless you in Jesus name Mommy

beyouskin_gh fawned over Afia:

You not just a queen but you actually aging backwards ❤️. The caption tho, nailed

agyandaivy reacted:

If God bless you with twins, He bless your life that's u, you are bless my dear sister

Source: YEN.com.gh