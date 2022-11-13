Many Ghanaians have recently been left utterly surprised after a video of an ambulance that ran out of fuel surfaced

The clip had a woman revealing that there was an accident on the Mankessim-Cape Coast road, which left several people in bad conditions, but the ambulance could not move due to no fuel

A man was seen in the clip asking the onlookers to contribute money to help buy fuel for the ambulance

A video of an unfortunate event which led to a Ghanaian man needing to ask onlookers at an accident scene for money to buy fuel for an ambulance has left many disappointed on social media.

Eye-witnesses at the accident scene, 200 cedis notes, man soliciting funds to buy fuel Photo credit: @kwame_oboadie/Instagram, Richard Darko/Getty Images, @kwame_oboadie

Source: Instagram

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @kwame_oboadie had an elderly woman who recorded the video explaining that there was an accident on the Mankessim-Cape Coast road, which left several people in serious conditions. An ambulance arrived to pick up the casualties but later found out that the car was low on fuel and could not move.

A young man took it upon himself to solicit funds to purchase fuel at a nearby filling station to take the victims to a hospital as soon as possible.

Many who saw the video were very displeased that something of that sort had to happen in the first place. Out of frustration, many took to the comments section to pour out their hearts.

Ghanaians react to the video of the ambulance with fuel

@beautiful_thelma commented:

Eeiiiii what country koraaaa is this ?? Erh ?? I mean how ??? An ambulance without fuel !! HOW ?? HOW ?? HOW ??? HOW ?? Y’all not safe in honestly. This is life & death. Ah !!!

@royaldiva22 wrote:

They're now contributing money to buy fuel it's really a curse to be in this country who have done this to meit's really sad yh

@tony_hendrix77 replied:

But the MPs drive big V8s and they never run out of gas. I love my country but I can't live like that. Regular healthcare is trouble.

@herexcellency_adi said:

I Thank God im in Abroad..This is more than sad.

@dadaeffah_ commented:

Ahhh so the Ambulance went there without fuel? I don’t think it’s always the fault of the the government but we citizens must wake up. How can you drive Ambulance without fuel? Is it for a private company or the Government?

The full video has been linked below;

Ghanaian Man Charged GHc1,500 for Ambulance Loses Mom to Cancer; Recounts Bad Treatment from Driver

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man, Teddy Kafui Senadzu, recounted a heartwrenching experience with an ambulance driver before his mother's death on August 27, 2021.

According to Senadzu, his mother was diagnosed with cancer in July 2021. He had been transporting her from Tarkwa to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for routine checkups before her condition deteriorated.

Recounting his ordeal to YEN.com.gh, Senadzu recalled that it became urgent that doctors, on August 2, 2021, referred his mother to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) from the Tarkwa Community Hospital for better treatment.

