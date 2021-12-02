A Ghanaian man, Teddy Kafui Senadzu, has recounted a terrible experience with an ambulance driver before his mother's death

A young Ghanaian man, Teddy Kafui Senadzu, has recounted a heartwrenching experience with an ambulance driver before his mother's death on August 27, 2021.

According to Senadzu, his mother was diagnosed with cancer in July 2021. He had been transporting her from Tarkwa to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for routine checkups before her condition deteriorated.

Recounting his ordeal to YEN.com.gh, Senadzu recalled that it became urgent that doctors, on August 2, 2021, referred his mother to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) from the Tarkwa Community Hospital for better treatment.

Transporting his mother

On that faithful day, her condition necessitated the ambulance with the hope that there will be paramedics onboard to assist should the need arise.

''I went to Tarkwa Municipal where I got an ambulance to transport my mom from the Tarkwa Community Hospital, popularly known as “Auntie Martha” to Komfo Anokye.''

Senadzu noted that the ambulance driver charged him GHc1,500 as a transportation fee. ''I was ready to do everything possible for my mom to survive.''

He claimed that he paid the amount in full without being issued any receipt but when his sick mother was picked into the ambulance, there wasn’t a single paramedic in the vehicle.

''It was only the driver moving the car. My sister and I had to turn into paramedics and cater for our mom.''

He said the stretcher on which his mother laid had no belts and as the car was recklessly hitting potholes, his mother was rolling up and down in pain.

Arriving at KATH

The bad treatment from the ambulance driver did not end there as his pressure to get his sick mom off the van was unbearable.

''We got to Komfo Anokye and this ambulance driver said, we should get my mom out of the ambulance because he wants to go back.

''As though this man was joking, I rushed inside to pick a wheelchair to carry my mom; only for me to come and find her out of the ambulance and the driver gone,'' he said.

Senadzu told YEN.com.gh that his mother died on August 27, 2021.

''I buried her just last two weeks. My heart is extremely broken and saddened.''

