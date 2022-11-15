A young lady has recently got her social media followers rejoicing with her after sharing the huge surprise her mother pulled on her

@Mpho_Mmasechaba revealed that she went to a car showroom with her mum, and the next thing was finding out a Toyota SUV had been purchased for her

Many who saw the videos and pictures of the brand-new car took the time to thank the lovely mother for what she did for her daughter and prayed for aincrease for her

An overjoyed young lady has recently got many on social media celebrating with her after sharing videos and photos of the moment her mother pulled a huge surprise on her.

Excited daughter standing infront of her car and hugging her mother Photo credit: @Mpho_Mmasechaba

Source: Twitter

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Mpho_Mmasechaba had her at a Toyota showroom looking at cars with her mother and other people. The next thing she saw was her mum pointing at a wrapped car and letting her know it was hers.

In disbelief, the young lady kept saying 'no no', but her mother insisted that she purchase it for her and handed over the keys. @Mpho_Mmasechaba could not contain her joy as she gave her mother a big hug and thanked her for the gift.

She broke the news on her timeline with the caption;

My mom bought me a CAR I can’t stop crying

The young lady's brand-new whip got many comments under the post after it surfaced. Almost 4,600 retweets with 673 quote tweets and 47,700 likes have been racked up.

Netizens react to the lady's new Toyota car gifted to her by her mother

@Percydezmon commented:

Some moms are unbelievable. Mine bought me a nip on my birthday

@BmkingIfb wrote:

God is good and His mercies endures forever. congratulation sisi.

@ItsYourGirlVoni teased:

Let me go show my mom, she needs to see what her peers are doing

From @rose_themba:

So happy for you sweetheart you deserve all the great things and good things and luxury out there, don't care what people will say to you, I'm proud of you and thank your mama for always been a mama to you, I know I don't know any of you personally however I'm happy

Mother Buys New Whip for Her Son’s 13th Birthday, Many Left Dumbfounded

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a mother, Caro Matau left online users both elated and stunned after she shared that she had bought her son his first car on his 13th birthday.

She shared the news along with photos of her boy with his new ride on her social media recently.

“It was about 2 years ago that I made a promise to my first child son. I promised him that when he turns 13 years old, I'll start teaching him how to drive a car. Today he turns 13 years old. I then realised that he can't learn by driving my big auto car and that he needed a manual car to learn.

He will learn driving in our estate until such time when the law allows him to get the right documents and drive in the streets,” said Caro who wished her son beautiful blessings.

Source: YEN.com.gh