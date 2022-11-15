Nakeeyat Dramani was part of Ghana’s delegation of 322 members drawn from state and non-state institutions to be a part of this year’s COP 27 summit in Egypt

The climate change ambassador partook in the conference where she stressed the need for the climate to be protected for future leaders.

Social media users who listened to the speech commended her dedication to fighting climate change

The quest by Climate change Ambassador Nakeeyat Dramani to take drum home the need for urgent climate action by world leaders has been given a big boost after she attended the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 27) in Egypt

The young poet joined Ghana’s delegation to add her voice to pressing issues of climate change and its adverse effect on the environment.

Photos of Nakeyaat at COP 27 Photo credit @TV3/Facebook

In a video sighted on YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of TV3, the 10-year-old interacted with a lot of dignitaries notable amongst them being the Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia at the event.

Protect the earth from climate change

Nakeyaat also gave an emotional speech during a forum where she stressed the importance for world leaders to take urgent steps towards ensuring that the planet is spared the severe impacts associated with the climate.

“We are suffering from this climate change, especially the youth, we will be here the next 20 or 30 years to face the consequences”

She continued, “We come in unison demanding that headline pledges must be met by countries who are biggest emitters of carbon”.

The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP27, is the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference and is being held from 6 November until 18 November 2022 with the agenda for countries to come together to take action towards achieving the world's collective climate goals as agreed under the Paris Agreement and the Convention.

