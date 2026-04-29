The University of Cape Coast fraternity has been left in sorrow over the passing of a lecturer and his teaching assistant

This comes after they passed away in an accident when a truck driver attempted to avoid an oncoming vehicle that had veered into its lane while overtaking

Social media users who reacted to the tragedy have expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving families

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The University of Cape Coast has been left mourning the demise of two of its members, Dr Kwabena Agyemang and his teaching assistant, Peter Amoadu-Asmah, who died in an accident on the Accra–Cape Coast Highway.

The crash occurred on Tuesday, April 28, when a heavily loaded tipper truck was involved in a collision that proved fatal.

UCC mourns passing of of a lecturer and students who died in a accident. Photo credit: VOK/Facebook

Source: Facebook

People who knew Dr Kwabena Agyemang and Peter Amoadu-Asmah have taken to social media to mourn them.

An old video posted by UCC 4.0 on TikTok showed Peter singing the popular hymn “It Is Well with My Soul.”

Another video shared by a young man on TikTok, known as Villasofficial, also showed the late university lecturer apparently during an online lecture, bonding with what seemed to be his students.

UCC mourns late lecturer and TA

The University of Cape Coast, meanwhile, released a statement expressing sorrow over the passing of the two individuals and extending condolences to the grieving families in their difficult moments.

“The late Dr Agyemang was a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Geography and Regional Planning at the University of Cape Coast. He was a highly respected member of the University’s academic community, known for his dedication to teaching, research, and service. His invaluable contributions and presence will be deeply missed by colleagues, students, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.

"Mr. Amoadu-Asmah, on the other hand, was a National Service Person who graduated from the Department of Geography and Regional Planning, UCC, in the previous year. He distinguished himself academically as the overall best graduating student of the Department,” the statement read in part.

Emergency responders are seen at the accident scene on the Accra Cape Coast Highway following the early morning crash. Photo credit: GNFS/Facebook

Source: UGC

At the time of writing the story, the video had garnered a lot of reactions.

Below is the TikTok video

Netizens console families of UCC lecturer and TA

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

Zubairu Ali commented:

“This is sad. My heart goes out to the families during this tough moment.”

Itz_Adhepa wrote:

“Please, the Peter guy, has he stayed at Mankessim before?”

Nana Kay added:

“We just started a new semester. Oh God, hmm.”

Derrick Agyemang said:

“This world isn’t our home.”

Nana Ama Turkson opined:

“It is indeed well with your soul. May God be with you as you journey home. Rest peacefully.”

King Dave commented:

“Aww, it is indeed well with your soul.

UG student Mawutor Dedey passes away

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that a University of Ghana student, Mawutor Kwame Dedey, had also lost his life.

He passed away on November 14, 2025, with his demise confirmed in a statement from his family a few days later.

Source: YEN.com.gh