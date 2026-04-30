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Fuseini Donkor: Top NDC Member Blames the Increase in High-Rise Buildings in Accra for Dumsor
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Fuseini Donkor: Top NDC Member Blames the Increase in High-Rise Buildings in Accra for Dumsor

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
3 min read
  • Fuseini Donkor, a former DCE for Sekyere Afram Plains, blamed the increase in high-rise buildings in Accra for the ongoing dumsor
  • The former Mahama appointee explained the rationale behind his reason and insisted that the government was working to resolve the issue
  • Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the issue

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Fuseini Donkor, a former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekyere Afram Plains, said the erratic power supply in the country can be blamed on the increase in high-rise buildings, especially in Accra.

According to the former DCE, who is also a Spokesperson for the Association of Former MMDAs Chief Executives under the Mahama administration, the many high-rise buildings from 2024 are a major factor in the poor power supply.

Fuseini Donkor, High-rise buildings in Ghana, Accra, High-rise buildings in Accra, Dumsor, Power supply, ECG, GRIDCo.
Fuseini Donkor, a former DCE, attributes dumsor to the increase in high-rise buildings in Accra. Photo credit: Citi973/Facebook & Getty Images
Source: UGC

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV, the top member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) indicated that power consumption has increased due to the increase in high-rise buildings, thereby leading to erratic power supply, popularly called dumsor.

Read also

NPP's Paul Yandoh fumes after dumsor spoils his groundnut soup

"Even in Accra alone, if you try to count the number of cranes, you could get over a hundred just between 2024 and now. So the number of high-rise buildings springing up in Accra alone increases consumption, and it puts a direct stress on transformers."

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About dumsor

Dumsor is an Akan term meaning 'off-on.' The term has become a Ghanaian word used to describe persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outages in the country over the years.

The frequent power outages are caused primarily by generation shortages, infrastructure challenges, and financial constraints, it represents a significant, long-term energy crisis affecting daily life and the economy in Ghana.

In recent times, the power outages have become worse and made several Ghanaians unhappy. The Energy Ministry attributed the dumsor to a fire incident at the Akosombo substation, which occurred on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

The Akosombo dam was completely shut down after the fire incident since it caused damage to critical infrastructure at the substation.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to NDC man's assertion on dumsor

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @AsmanKojo on X. Read them below:

Read also

ECG releases list of Ashanti Region areas to face evening dumsor on April 29 following GRIDCo substation fire

@SamuelT_phyo said:

"What a 30sec video does to totally change truth, in any case, what he’s saying is not totally illogical, I think he’s just saying there’s pressure on the transformers' reason they need an upgrade or addition."

@xaliamaama wrote:

"First it was mobile phones, now high-rise buildings?"

@cobo2official said:

"Anka China de3 there will be in dumsor forever...herh!"

@talk2desage wrote:

"Eeeeeeeeish..... Ɔman Ghana 😩."

@U_Cipher said:

"I am even ashamed for him watching this 😂😂. Bottom line, we have a generation problem."

@maxwell_aappiah wrote:

"This guy is he serious?"

@MichaelAny5376 said:

"NDC dierrrr mechewww 🤣🤣🤣🤣."
Paul Yandoh, NPP, Communication Director, Dumsor, Asnati Region, Groundnut soup.
NPP’s Paul Yandoh is angry after his groundnut soup spoils due to dumsor. Photo credit: @paul.yandoh
Source: Facebook

Paul Yandoh fumes after dumsor spoils his soup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Paul Yandoh, the NPP's Ashanti Region Communications Director, was unhappy with the ongoing dumsor and its effect.

The NPP bigwig stated that his groundnut soup had gone bad due to the frequent power outages going on in the country.

Read also

The Base sympathiser raises concerns over dumsor, claims Akosombo incident was politically motivated

Ghanaians on social media who watched him share his dumsor experience thronged the comment section to share their thoughts.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Tags:
National Democratic Congress - NDC
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