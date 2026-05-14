US Embassy Issues New Update for Ghanaians With Match Tickets for the World Cup
- The United States Embassy has got people talking online with its announcement concerning the 2026 World Cup
- This comes after it disclosed plans for Ghanaians who have already purchased tickets for the tournament
- Social media users have meanwhile shared diverse views on the disclosure made by the Embassy in the wake of the announcement
The US Embassy in Accra has provided an update to Ghanaians planning to travel to watch the World Cup games.
The Embassy, in a Facebook post on Thursday, May 14, disclosed that Ghanaian ticket holders will be given priority access when it comes to visa appointments under the FIFA PASS initiative.
With this, it called on persons who bought tickets on FIFA.com, as well as those who opted into FIFA PASS, to schedule their appointments immediately.
It, however, indicated that all applicants will be taken through security screening and must ensure they qualify for the visa.
“Great news for FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket holders who will travel to the United States this year, we’re giving you prioritised access to U.S. visa appointments through FIFA PASS. If you bought a ticket on fifa.com for any of the games in the United States and opted in for FIFA PASS, schedule your visa interview appointment ASAP! All visa applicants undergo screening and must demonstrate they qualify for a visa,” the statement read.
US Embassy issues statement on World Cup travel
The US Embassy has been very keen on ensuring the right people are issued visas to support the Black Stars at the World Cup in the US.
Recently, Consul General Elliot Fertik, at a media training session for journalists and content creators, detailed the application process for Ghanaians planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
He cautioned that violations such as overstaying could result in long-term entry bans.
Elliot Fertik disclosed that fans and tourists must apply for a B1/B2 visa, while media professionals are required to obtain the I-class visa.
The Facebook post is below:
Reactions to US Embassy statement on World Cup
Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have also shared their views on the announcement by the US Embassy.
Charles Benjamin MacCarthy stated:
“As if they’re going to grant the fans visa.”
Emmanuel Owusu Osei indicated:
“Football for all… now only football for the rich because no poor person can gain entry to the USA.”
Ike Zibit said:
“I know many guys with tickets who were denied though. They are just trying to get a lot of people to pay for the visa fees.”
Kudjo Kelvin indicated:
“Ghana and the United States will be a visa-free country in my lifetime!”
Utamila Zak stated:
“They are just refusing people there. Don’t waste your money applying. We can watch it on TV.”
Berneese gets a US visa approved
Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian social media influencer Berneese announced that her US visa had been approved.
In a post on her X page on April 20, 2026, Berneese shared what transpired when she went to the US Embassy for her visa interview.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.