A recent University of Oxford graduate has resorted to internet users to celebrate successfully completing her second degree

In a LinkedIn post, Adeola Bamisaiye shared that she got a distinction after pursuing her master's degree in International Health and Tropical Medicine

She thanked ExxonMobil for granting her a full scholarship to study abroad and fulfil her dream and also appreciated everyone who supported her journey

An overjoyed young lady by the name of Adeola Bamisaiye has recently taken to social media to announce her latest academic feat.

Adeola in her graduation gown, having braids on Photo credit: Adeola Bamisaiye/LinkedIn

In a LinkedIn post, the driven lady shared that she successfully graduated from the University of Oxford with distinction. She pursued a master's degree in International Health and Tropical Medicine.

I am delighted to have completed my MSc in International Health and Tropical Medicine at the University of Oxford with distinction. This has truly been a transformative experience for me, and I have learnt so much about health, particularly in resource-limited settings.

She thanked ExxonMobil for giving her full funding, which enabled her to pursue her dream. Adeola also used the opportunity to thank her course director, academic advisor, family and other individuals who made her study at Oxford a positive one.

At the time of this publication, close to 2,000 reactions with 206 comments and 2 reposts have been gathered.

