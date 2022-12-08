Manchester City in partnership with Xylem organized a water project in Cape Coast which is the Central Regional capital

The project sought to enlighten young kids about how vital water is to our survival and how it helps to improve hygiene

Participants of the project commended Man City and Xylem for the initiative

Residents of Cape Coast have benefited from a water project by the Manchester City football club.

The initiative dubbed Water Heroes Academy aims to teach young kids, the relevance of water and its usage considering the serious water shortage faced by some countries.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of Xylem, which is the manufacturing company that partnered with Manchester City on the project, participants shared their stories on how impactful the project has been.

It also sought to enlighten the kids on the importance of drinking safe water and washing their hands regularly.

Some kids who participated in the project thanked the organizers for identifying Cape Coast as a place to execute the project.

They were thankful saying that the project touched on some pertinent problems they face on a regular basis and provided them with solutions on how to deal with them.

