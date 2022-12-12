A young man could not understand why his girlfriend will visit his neighbourhood knowing very well that they are no longer dating

In the video making rounds, the lady responded that the man had no right to ask him such questions since they were no more in a relationship

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the matter.

A video of a funny moment where a man was seen asking his ex-girlfriend what she is doing in his neighbourhood has cracked ribs online.

The short clip which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @jay_bel_ begins with a young man approaching a lady by the roadside to ask what she was doing in his neighbourhood.

A Ghanaian man asks her ex-girlfriend what she is doing in his area knowing very well they are no more together Photo credit@jay_bel_/TikTok

Initially, the young lady ignored the guy’s comment but later retorted that they were no longer dating hence she owes him no answer.

During the back the forth, the man asked the lady to accompany him home since she was already in the neighbourhood, a request the lady reluctantly agreed to.

Ghanaians react to the video

The video which was captioned “when you still have feelings for ex” had gathered over 180,000 likes and 4000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Social media users who commented on the post said the lady was purposely in the neighbourhood to see his ex but wanted an excuse to do so.

Ghanaian Man Writes Love Note On GH₵5 For His Lover; Photo Goes Viral

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young man whose identity is withheld inadvertently committed an offence against the law just in the bid to express how much love he has for a lady suspected to be his beloved crush or girlfriend.

In a post that was shared by TV3 Ghana, the young man boldly wrote his thoughts on a GH₵5 legal tender for her, which is a gesture many see to be rather hilarious.

The most interesting part of the note was, that the lady's full name was also inscribed neatly, making it easy for anyone who knows the couple to be able to rightly guess who they are.

