A video of a man venting out his anger at a wedding poster of a man and his would-be bride has sparked reactions online

In the video, the Ghanaian was heard asking why the groom after dating her sister would opt to marry another woman

Netizens were surprised at the gesture with many saying it was unnecessary

Mixed reactions have greeted a video of a young Ghanaian man who was seen arguing with a wedding poster of a soon-to-be couple.

In a shot clip shared by @dr_safo14 on TikTok, the young man’s beef was with the would-be groom in the wedding poster.

He said the man had reneged on his promise to marry his sister after dating her for all these years.

Ghanaian man fumes after seeing wedding poster of his sister's ex Photo credit @dr_safo/TikTok

Source: UGC

He even attempted to remove the man's hand from the chin of the lady in the poster.

The video which was captioned “when he keeps on telling u akonta akonta but he is getting married to a different woman” had gathered over 24,000 likes at the time of writing the report.

Some social media users who saw the video felt he was wasting his energy whereas others simply laughed at the man’s gesture.

MAN_LIKE_AB

Eiiiiii what has Elvis done to you

Japa Hub

I laugh saaa am even tearing aaaaah

Fosu Ruth

I laugh aaaa am even crying and I can’t stop watching ajeeiii my stomach is paining me ajeeiii

Man Calls Off Wedding During Marriage Ceremony At Kasoa After Finding Out Bride Paid Ex-Boyfriend 'Last' Visit

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a couple whose names have been withheld are going viral after the groom reportedly called off the wedding on the day of the marriage ceremony.

Angel FM's Opanyin Darko who reported the incident from Kasoa revealed that the man found out his bride had allegedly cheated on him for the supposed 'last time before the wedding.

It is reported that the information was relayed to the groom by a friend who served as an informant which led the groom to raise the issue during the ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh