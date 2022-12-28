A female contestant who came on the latest season of Date Rush has surprised many with her love story

In a video that has been heaping reactions online, the lady indicated that she broke up with her ex over a meat fight

According to her, anytime she ate with the gentleman, fight ensued and so they had to stop dating

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young lady who was on Ghana's biggest relationship reality show, Date Rush, raised many eyebrows after recounting how she and her ex-boyfriend broke up.

According to the contestant who appeared on the new season of the popular show, she had to call it quits with the gentleman after they had a meat fight.

"My ex was the type of guy who liked meat and I am also a meat lover so anytime we ate together, we literally fought. After one of such incidents that happened on a Sunday, we decided that it was time to end the relationship", she said in the video that is now making waves on social media.

Photo of Giovanni and the Date Rush lady who broke up with her boyfriend over a meat fight Photo credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Twitter

Ghanaians comment on the 'breakup over of meat fight' story

After the video was shared on the Twitter handle of TV3 Ghana, below were some of the most popular comments Ghanaians shared.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@mawucyla indicated:

Ar shock oooo. Break up over meat paa boi

@hamidzaak replying to @tv3_ghana mentioned:

#DateRush Kafui finally crushed landing, he caused his own death. Too many English terms, likes and don't likes turn ladies off.

@hamidzaak stated:

#DareRush look for a guy who can buy more meat than you can chew, period.

See the video below:

Date Rush Contestant Narrates How She Got Hospitalized After Boyfriend Broke Up With Her

Meanwhile, a young lady identified as Mariam who was on Season 6 Episode 7 of the Date Rush fame shared an emotional story about how she was left bedridden after her ex-boyfriend broke up with her.

Mariam made the heartfelt revelation after Julius, a gentleman who was considering going on a date with the lady asked her what she would do in case his business gets very slow.

The lady instantly got passionate as she vehemently declared that she would not be in the position to help Julius because of a past experience she had with her previous boyfriend.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh