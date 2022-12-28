16 Ph.D. students have successfully graduated from the Accra Institute of Technology

This comes as a significant achievement for the school that is only 13 years old & has less than 3,000 students

It is estimated that in only 2 years from now, AIT will graduate at least 40 Ph.D. candidates

The Accra Institute of Technology has broken the glass ceiling after graduating a whopping 16 Ph.D. students from the school in the class of 2022.

Established in 2009, the 13-year-old school appears to be chalking enviable successes that are considered unthinkable for its age and size.

A report by Starrfm.com.gh indicates that AIT "showed the way to produce doctorate degrees in Ghana" with its recent achievement.

With a population that is less than 3,000, it is indicated that the Accra Institute of Technology has defied all odds to become a leader in producing PhDs in Ghana, one of Africa’s major centers of learning.

Citinewsonline.com also reports that two years from now, it is estimated that AIT will graduate not less than forty (40) additional Ph.D. students.

Thirty-five (35) students have already graduated to become Ph.D. candidates after completing the first three chapters of their thesis in the first year.

According to Statista.com, only an average of about 2,200 Ph.D. students are able to graduate successfully every year in all Ghanaian universities combined, which how strenuous the process is.

