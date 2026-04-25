Cesc Fabregas has reportedly been given the green light to leave Como 1907 and take over at Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC are searching for another manager, and a former title-winning star has now emerged as the leading candidate

Mirwan Suwarso has broken silence on Fabregas’ future with comments that could spark excitement among Chelsea fans

Chelsea’s pursuit of a new head coach has received a major boost after Como president Mirwan Suwarso confirmed Cesc Fabregas would be allowed to leave if he decides to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are searching for fresh leadership following the departure of Liam Rosenior, and Fabregas has quickly emerged as one of the leading names on their shortlist.

Cesc Fabregas is reportedly free to become Chelsea’s next manager after Como refused to block a move. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

The former Chelsea midfielder is currently in charge of Italian side Como 1907, where he also holds a minority ownership stake.

Despite those ties, Como appear ready to step aside should the 38-year-old wish to return to west London and begin the next chapter of his managerial career.

Fabregas enjoyed a successful spell as a player at Chelsea FC, helping the club win two Premier League titles during his time in blue.

His knowledge of the club, combined with his growing reputation as a coach, has made him an attractive option for the Chelsea hierarchy.

Como willing to let Fabregas leave

Speaking openly about the situation to City AM, Suwarso made it clear that Como would not block Fabregas from taking a bigger opportunity elsewhere.

He stressed that while the club would naturally like to keep him, they understand they cannot stand in the way of his ambitions.

According to Suwarso, Como’s stance is simple: if a move to Chelsea would make Fabregas happy, then they are prepared to allow it to happen.

As GOAL stated, the club chief also hinted that Fabregas could potentially keep his off-field business interests in Como even if he moved back to England, provided he does not join a direct rival in Italy.

That position removes what many believed could be a major obstacle in Chelsea’s attempts to secure their preferred candidate.

Cesc Fabregas could make a surprise Stamford Bridge return as boss. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea facing another key decision

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s latest managerial search comes during another unsettled period for the club.

The London side are now looking for their third permanent boss of the 2025/26 campaign, underlining the instability that has surrounded Stamford Bridge in recent seasons.

Appointing Cesc Fabregas would represent both a sentimental and strategic decision. Supporters know him well from his playing days, while the board may view him as a younger coach capable of building a long-term project.

His calm style, tactical intelligence and connection to the club could make him an appealing fit as Chelsea aim to restore consistency.

With Como now giving the green light, attention may soon turn to whether Fabregas is ready to accept the challenge and return to the Premier League dugout.

Mourinho linked with Chelsea return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that widespread rumours suggest that Jose Mourinho is being considered for a third stint with Chelsea following Liam Rosenior's exit.

The former Real Madrid manager was in charge of the Blues between 2004 and 2007, winning two successive Premier League titles, before returning in 2013 to win another league title in 2015.

Source: YEN.com.gh