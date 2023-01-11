Iguqado_poi, a young man on TikTok performed a prank on a military man which nearly got him in trouble

The soldier was minding his business when the prankster came out of nowhere to fix a headphone on his head

Most social media users have been condemning the prankster for the rather risky act

A young man decided to risk it all after executing a prank on a military man in a video that is getting many social media users unsettled.

In a video that has gone viral on social media after it was shared on the Prankster's handle @iguqado_poi, the gentleman placed a headphone over the ear of the soldier after sneaking behind him.

The officer who was startled by the act turned around quickly and pulled out his gun, which was a reflex action he took to protect himself as his brain processed that there was danger.

Photos from video of prankster who nearly got shot by soldier Photo credit: @iguqado_poi via TikTok

After finally figuring out the fact that the young man was only trying to prank him, the soldier calmly lowered the gun and signalled the prankster to be careful next time.

How netizens reacted to the video of a soldier pulling his gun at the prankster

The video has since been amassing many thoughts from social media users. Below were some of the comments:

Olutade Rasaq Crowns, for instance, indicated:

Don’t try this in my country

aliyu modibbo359 mentioned:

please who can tell me the name of the boy that is reciting the qur'an in this video

Kabir commented:

If it's in Nigeria, particularly the Northern Part, by now you became Late person that only history can remember

Watch the video below:

Lady plays prank on soldier in the market, officer reacts in video

In a similar story, a young lady who always makes prank videos on her TikTok page has in a clip played one on an unsuspecting military officer.

In the clip, the lady carried an empty bucket in a market as she approached a soldier to help her bring it down. The man thought the bucket had heavy loads in it.

The soldier smiled

After the man assisted her, she smiled and brought out a pack of snacks for the soldier. The man playfully wanted to smack her when he saw that he had been pranked.

