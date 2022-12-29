A gentleman has gotten social media buzzing with reactions after he dressed like a crocodile to face the reptile

A courageous young man has managed to play a prank on a crocodile by dressing up in the reptile's costume and facing it head-on.

In an unconventional video that was recorded by another man who stood in the distance, the crocodile got so scared that it was compelled to rush back into the river body it had emerged from.

The video has been making waves on social media after it was shared online with many sharing divided opinions about the man's act.

What netizens are saying about the man who faced a crocodile

Ibrahim Ibn Umar said:

One faithful day, the gator would come to a sense that a fellow gator doesn’t have tall legs nor wear slides and then feast on your legs.

Good-News EL mentioned:

Not even a tiny chance of surviving cause the hands are like tide ... This is beyond foolishness, a crocodile can easily bite that fake head, pull that foolish chap into the pool and he will die just by drowning.

James Kaziyo indicated:

I guess he is under influence of drugsbut if we let him do it again he would be a good snack in no timeI mean salt n viniger

Elvis Chishala said:

Whatever this guy smokes must be prohibitive from the start. Gaining such courage to try a croc

Francis Owusu commented:

Sometimes, foolishness is seen as bravery when one doesn't die from it.

Crocodile Jumps From Water To Eat Drone That Was Recording It

In another equally interesting video, a rather hilarious video has been making waves on the internet as it captures a thrilling moment when a crocodile wanted to eat up a drone.

The footage that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Migori news showed how the reptile spotted the drone and moved gradually and then jumped up in an attempt to catch it.

However, to the dismay of the poor animal, the operator of the drone was able to move it up just in time as the determined crocodile was only inches away from catching the flying object.

