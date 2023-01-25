Anne Sophie (Akosua) the former Ambassador of France to Ghana has helped a boy with 8As

The gentleman called Sylvanus Kaabartu received full sponsorship to study at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region

Anne Sophie was grateful to everyone who donated to her Akosua Fund to make the sponsorship possible

Sylvanus Kaabartu, a brilliant Ghanaian boy who got 8As in his WASSCE has been fully sponsored by the former Ambassador Of France to Ghana, Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé through her foundation.

In an update on her Instagram handle, @as.av, the Akosua Fund founder revealed that the gentleman had his fees, educational materials, feeding, transportation costs as well as National Health Insurance all covered.

In addition to that, Sylvanus was also given a laptop to help with his education. Anne Sophie expressed gratitude to everyone who donated to her fund to see this through.

Anne Sophie and Sylvanus Kaabbartu both smiling Photo credit: @as.ave

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians celebrate Anne Sophie and congratulate Sylvanus Kaabartu

Both the former Ambassador of France to Ghana and Sylvanus the '8As boy' found favor in the eyes of Ghanaians. Below were some of the comments gathered.

multi_nation_media said:

Congratulations to him and you in general

kwofie_emmanuelwilliam indicated:

❤️❤️ Wonderful. God bless you for you love and generous gesture.

creatingkreates99 mentioned:

Nice this will encourage others (students) to do and study hard for themselves. I ask for more grace and wisdom for him to do more in any field he finds himself

See the post below:

