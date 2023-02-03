Popular Ghanaian icon, Abeiku Santana, has been trending on social media for hyping business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite on his birthday.

As YEN.com.gh reported, celebrity in the media Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, also known as Abeiku Santana, has been the target of trolls on social media.

After having an unpleasant incident at Osei Kwame Despite' birthday party, Okay FM's drive-time host Abeiku Santana started to top social media charts.

Abeiku Santana's old video and his recent video at Despite's birthday Photo credit: @abeikusantana via Twitter; 247bois media via YouTube

However, an old video from 2002 when Santana was much younger has surfaced in the trends, showing his vibrancy.

The video that was taken at a Keysoap Concert Party captures how the media personality was vigorously moving his body on stage to entertain fans.

In fact, the famous media icon Bridget Otoo also backed this claim, stating that Abeiku Santana has been a hype man for everyone.

"Abeiku Santana literally does that with everyone. Unless you’ve never bn to his show, or seen him host a show or be around anyone.. that’s just who he is," she said.

