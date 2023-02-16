A thrilling video has captured the moment a pair of trucks were used to restore a falling truck back to the street

The nerve-wracking video was also suspenseful as the track that was tipping off nearly fell completely in the process

When they were finally successful, the workers cheered themselves up in celebration of their victory

An ingenious moment that showed how a group of intelligent workers raised their lives to rescue a truck that was almost falling off the street is raising many eyebrows on social media.

In the footage, the heavily-loaded truck was seen almost tipping off one side of the street when it was carefully connected to two others with a heavy chain.

Carefully, the tree trucks began moving and were tactfully directed by one man who stood at a vantage point to monitor the angles at which the tree vehicles were moving.

As the trucks were in motion, it got to a point where it seemed as though all hope was lost because the falling truck shifted further away from the street into the bush.

However, the smart-thinking workers remained resilient until the long vehicle gradually gained ground on the road and stood straight in the end, just like the other two.

The sight of that was really exciting for the workers who were seen applauding themselves for the ingenious act in the video.

The same excitement translated to social media users who were equally thrilled by the manner in which the trucks were brought back and how suspenseful the entire scene was.

