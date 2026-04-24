Ghanaian pastor Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi has caused a stir online after sharing a 2027 prophecy on Mahama's NDC government

He also delved into a vision he had received about the National Democratic Congress’s primaries, declaring who he believed might win

Prophet Worlasi’s powerful message has ignited widespread reactions, with some Ghanaian commending him and others criticising him

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Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi has released a powerful 2027 prophecy on the ruling NDC government, sparking reactions.

Prophet Worlasi drops 2027 prophecy for Mahama's NDC government. Image credit: Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

In an interview, the head pastor of the Kumasi branch of Conquerors Chapel International said that 2027 might not be smooth for Mahama's government as it currently seems.

“A wind is bl0wing and from where I am sitting, NDC is not going to enjoy the praise and goodwill they are enjoying now in 2027. Some corrupt cases will pop up, and Ghanaians will get angry,” he said

“There will be strikes going on everywhere. And if they insult me, that is fine, but they should sit up,” he added

In the words of Prophet Worlasi, the event, as he stated, will influence the 2028 election, asking the NDC to take note.

“What I just said will happen in 2027, and that will affect the presidential election in 2028.”

He further added that, from a vision he claimed to have been inspired by God, the national chairman for the NDC, Asiedu Nketia, will win the party's primaries to become the next flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.

The TikTok video of Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi sharing the prophecy is below:

Reactions to Prophet Worlasi's Mahama government prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi released the 2027 prophecy on the Mahama's NDC government.

Gideon Mawulorm wrote:

"I don't know you, and I've never heard of your name before.... but I know what you are saying is true....my humble plea is that always be on the part of righteousness and say only what the Lord has revealed to you."

Original_kkb wrote:

"Prophet of the land has spoken, let the wise take note and act accordingly. People see him as a man, but I see him as a spirit: indeed God is still speaking."

El Martino wrote:

"By the grace of God, nothing will stop Bawumia from winning this election."

Sweet Palace wrote:

"This is what we call prophecy! The rest are just predicting."

Owura wrote:

We are keeping this video. We will come back to it when it manifests."

Prophet Worlasi’s Bawumia prophecy reportedly fulfilled

Before the New Patriotic Party's primaries on January 31, 2026, Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi prophesied that the former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, would emerge victorious.

He confirmed his message on several occasions, stating clearly that the politician will defeat the former Member of Parliament for Asin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

Prophet Worlasi's prediction was believed to have been fulfilled after Dr Bawumia was declared the new flagbearer of the NPP after hours of intense voting.

Following the election, the man of God was seen celebrating with a cake, claiming that his prophecy had materialised.

The TikTok video of Prophet Worlasi prophesying about Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is below:

Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi's prophecy about Dr Mahamudu Bawumia reportedly fulfilled. Image credit: Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi

Source: Facebook

Prophet Uche's prophecy about NPP MPs

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Eric Boahen Uche, founder and overseer of Reign House Chapel in Accra, shared a prophecy concerning Ghana’s political landscape.

He claimed that several Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Congress could lose their seats in future political contests.

Netizens questioned his words, raising concerns about the influence of prophetic messages on voter perception and the political discourse.

Source: YEN.com.gh