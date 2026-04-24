A Ghanaian mother who has toddler twin daughters exhibited her special way of backing both children at the same time

In a video, the twin mum who was selling 'nkosua ne meko' had two clothes to carry both children on her back

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on

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A Ghanaian mother of twins who sells eggs and pepper, popularly referred to as 'nkosua ne meko' in the country, showed how she backs both children at the same time.

The nkosua ne meko seller was with both children as she sold her products.

The lady wore a multi-coloured blouse with pink and white trousers. She had put an apron over her clothes to prevent any stains.

A twin mum selling eggs and pepper skilfully backs her children at the same time. Photo credit: Getty Images & @IamVerlardean/X

Source: UGC

In the video on X, the twin mum had finished serving a customer and needed to back her children so she could continue hawking her boiled eggs and pepper.

She carried the first twin, slid the child to her back and used a cloth to tie the toddler the traditional Ghanaian way.

When many people back a child, they ensure that the person is directly at their back. However, the twin mum moved the first child towards her left back to possibly make space for the second.

When she was certain that the first twin was safely secured at her back, she carried the second one, who was at the time standing and watching her mum.

The second twin was put on her right back and tied with a cloth to secure her. This implied that the first twin was tied with two cloths while the second was tied with one.

The twins were dressed alike. Both girls wore pink trousers with white tops. They were wearing hats to possibly prevent the sun from scorching them. One was in a blue hat, while the other was in a white hat.

The mother wore a smile as she backed her children and left to continue selling her eggs and pepper.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to twin mum backing her children

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @IamVerlardean on X. Read them below:

@EfyaBerlin said:

"And a man will ask a woman, 'What will you bring to the table?' Is taking care of kids even a simple thing?"

@Mr_Gidiglo wrote:

"Women are GOATS 🐐."

@the69cast said:

"Who’s going to help her take care of them 🤔?"

@AsaahNoah wrote:

"God should bless every hard-working mother ❤️."

@Chichimamado said:

"This is the kosua ne meko that slaps."

@los_abena wrote:

"She’s a superwoman 💪🏿."

@denlah11 said:

"She has encountered grace 🫶🏻❤️."

Popular influencers, Mitch brothers, build a 10-bedroom house as a gift for their mum. Photo credit: @mitchbrothers

Source: Instagram

Twin influencers gift their mum a 10-bedroom mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular twin influencers, Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch, often called the Mitch brothers, surprised their mother with a mansion.

The two young men said they built the huge house to appreciate her for selling her home so they could further their education.

Ghanaians on social media who watched the emotional video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts.

Source: YEN.com.gh