The eloquent voiceover artist behind the famous AirtelTigo's voice notice "The number can't be reached" has shown her face finally

Her name is Natalia Andoh and she has worked with many popular brands, including Shell, GlicoLife, AirtelTigo and others

Social media users who were amazed to see Natalia's face expressed heartwarming thoughts in the comment section

Natalia Andoh, a beautiful and eloquent Ghanaian lady, has revealed she is the voice behind the famous AirtelTigo audio notice "The number you have dialled cannot be reached. Please check and dial again."

The talented lady made the revelation in a video on her Instagram handle @yesiamnatalia, where she also disclosed how she got into the voiceover industry and how the journey has been.

According to Natalia, she has worked with numerous brands, including Ecobank, AirtelTigo, Nokia, Shell, GlicoLife, and many others she can't readily remember.

The beautiful and eloquent Natalia Andoh

Source: Instagram

She also revealed that there had been instances when she spoke in public, and people around made faces that suggested they recognized her voice from somewhere.

Ghanaians react to video of Natalia Andoh

Check out some of the interesting thoughts that were sighted in the comment section of the video below.

September Khid said:

Ah so you are the one who has been saying you have no call credit in your account,please recharge when I actually have 5 cedis

godson_5049 mentioned:

I always fall in love with this voice. Sometimes I just pretend calling just to have a feel of this voice.

Akosua_Stargyal indicated:

My boss insults you all the time especially if theres energency gy and you saying the call cannot be reached

twerk247twerkagain stated:

Am I the only person who calls an mtn number and hears this lady saying the airtel/tigo number even though it’s mtn number I’m calling

Watch the video below:

Jessica Opare Sarforo is the voice behind MTN's 'you have 1 minute remaining

Meanwhile, Jessica Opare Saforo, a media personality, TV/radio presenter, and businesswoman from Ghana, has talked openly about her work as a voiceover artist in the nation.

Jessica Opare Saforo stated in a video that she was the voice ambassador for MTN and was in charge of some of the automated messages.

