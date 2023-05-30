Popular Ghanaian Facebook user, Nana Tea, has disclosed he received a MoMo alert from MTN

The philanthropist and social media star said he was stunned when he received GH¢408.32 as interest from January to March 2023

Other social media users commented on his post, saying they got even more, while some said they received less

Ghanaian philanthropist Nana Tea has expressed shock and gratitude after he received over GH¢400 from MTN as interest earned from January to March 2023.

In a Facebook post, the social media influencer claimed he did not know he could receive interest on money in his mobile money wallet.

Nana Tea said after receiving the money, he has been checking his wallet to be sure it was real.

“MTN Ghana eeeeeiii thank you…Seriously, I never knew, you can get an interest on your momo. I checked my balance saaa if truly, it’s real,” he posted.

Reactions from social media users

After Nana Tea’s post, several others commented on his post, saying they had even received more from MTN as interest than he received.

Some shared screenshots as evidence to buttress their story. Others have also been commenting on the Facebook post.

Read some of the reactions below:

Songsore Mulumba said:

The highest interest I had was gh9.8. The higher Savings attracts good interest

Obidumbie Efua Kyerewah wrote:

I received my 19.76 pesewas yesterday n I’m waiting to go n testify in church dis Sunday that’s the highest I’ve received

Naa Glory commented:

Eeeii whiles some of us are getting 2.62p this life no balance

Love Gyapong said:

This means you hv money on your wallet papa eiiiii Nana Tea!!! Before you can get that profit de3333 bayou hv about 50,000 or more in your wallet

Ghanaians on social media unhappy with MTN zone bundle cancellation

In a previous story, social media users in Ghana expressed their dissatisfaction after MTN officially announced on April 12 that it had suspended the data zone bundle offer.

Most MTN subscribers have asked why the MTN zone bundle will be cancelled at such a hard time.

At the time when concerns were raised, the hashtag #bringbackdatazonebundle trended on Twitter. People said the data zone bundle was very affordable, compared to other data packages.

