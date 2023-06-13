A Ghanaian man has revealed that he will spend just GH¢20 on a date with a woman

The mate said they would buy kokonte GH¢15 and meat GH¢5, eat together, and go back home

He added that the money to spend would increase if only he were married to the said lady

A Ghanaian man has said that he will only spend GH¢20 when he goes out with a lady he is dating and that he's willing to spend what would not affect his pocket afterwards.

In a video, the man said he would spend more on a woman only if they are married.

“I will not spend GH₵300 on a date with a woman. If I am married to her, and I am spending GH₵300 on my wife, that is fine. But if we are dating, I can only spend GH₵20. We will buy kokonte GH¢15 and meat GH¢5 after eating; we will go and sleep.”

On why he will buy Kokonte instead of a continental dish, he said the local meal would be cheaper, and both of them could enjoy and be satisfied.

“Don’t expect me to buy fried rice or any continental dish so you eat alone while I’m still hungry. No way, I’m only a mate.”

In Ghana, local transport conductors are referred to as "mates." They are one of the least-paid people in the Ghanaian economy. On each day, a mate can make between GH¢50 and GH¢100.

Akuma Mama Zimbi warns young men not to spend GH₵10 on any woman

It seems the mate has been taking notes from popular media personality Dr Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, also known as Akumaa Mama Zimbi.

She said that a man should not give money to a woman without consulting God in prayer. The marriage counsellor added that women should also not pack their things and live in a man’s house if unmarried.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi is a renowned Ghanaian media personality, marriage counsellor, and sex educator with over 20 years of experience in the media industry.

Ghanaian man spends GH₵8,000 on his wife in one night

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man gave his wife an expensive treat for being loyal.

In a video on social media, the man said he spent GH¢8,000 on his wife in one night to appreciate her for staying with him even when he had no money.

The post was sighted on the TikTok timeline of @nick_official96.

