A video of a Ghanaian man in Germany speaking about the money he makes from TikTok has got many people excited

Sanni Adams told Zionfelix that he has made over GH¢200,000 from the social media platform

Netizens who reacted to the video thanked Sanni for enlightening and inspiring them

Sanni Adams, a young Ghanaian man currently living in Germany, has spoken about his obsession with TikTok and the financial benefits he gets from the platform.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix on YouTube, Sanni who works as a truck driver says the reason he takes to TikTok very often is because he earns a lot of money from the platform.

Providing a breakdown, Sanni who has over 87,000 followers and over 2 million views revealed that he makes $300, the equivalent of GH¢3,500 anytime he does a live TikTok video.

He said that after signing up on TikTok 8 months ago, he is delighted to share that he earns over 20,000 euros, which is equivalent to GH¢240000.

People have the perception that I am jobless and that is why I am always on TikTok, but they do not know that I am a truck driver here so I go live on TikTok during my free time. Also, I will not waste my time there if I will not get anything from it.

Sanni advised ardent TikTokers who wish to earn money from the platform to switch their account from a personal account to a business account.

Ghanaians react to Saani Adams' interview

Social media users who watched the video thanked the TikToker for enlightening them on the benefits of TikTok.

Mary Swag replied:

I've learnt a lot from Brother Sanni....God bless u both

Skbeatz Records TV commented:

Wow! Then the guy is making good money

QWAJAY added:

Zion you see u are happy when the guy is teaching you, but you guys will never help anyone to make money on YouTube

Asantewaa opens up on earnings from TikTok

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Martina Dwamena Asantewaa, popularly known by many as Asantewaa spoke about how much she earns on TikTok.

Asantewaa revealed that she was paid GH¢150 per month at a school she taught.

She said she was introduced to TikTok by a friend at the nursing school and since her first post got viral, she has been making over GH¢10k every month.

