TikTok user Jonathaninstyle has called out Yvonne Nelson's critics for shaming her after the actress released her book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson

He criticised the people who labelled the actress a ''pro'' over her romantic relationship with several men including rapper, Sarkodie

Many online users have reacted to his video on TikTok with some supporting him for defending Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian TikTok user Jonathaninstyle harshly descended on Yvonne Nelson's critics for shaming her following the release of her book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

The actress-turned-author launched her controversial memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, at the Peduase Valley Resort on Sunday, June 18, 2023, and many industry players, friends and the media were there to lend her their support.

Yvonne Nelson "exposes" Sarkodie

Among other things, the acclaimed actress and producer wrote that she had to terminate a pregnancy at some point in her life because the unborn child's father refused to accept responsibility. The famed Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie was revealed by the actress as the father of that unborn child in her new book.

She also discussed her romantic engagement with Nigerian musician Iyanya, which ended about a decade ago.

Following Yvonne Nelson's revelations, the actress and the breathtaking contents in her memoir have received widespread attention on social media, notably on Twitter and TikTok. Some have slammed her for bedding with so many men including Sarkodie, according to Jonathaninstyle.

Fan defends Yvonne Nelson

The TikTok user, Jonathaninstyle, who seems to be a fan of the actress has however, defended the actress in a video, urging folks not to label her as a ''pro".

''Where are your manners?" He asked as he harshly called them out in the TikTok video.

Since emerging on his platform, Jonathaninstyle's followers have been commenting on the footage.

Online users support Jonathaninstyle

Sarkodie, Tonto Dikeh and others trend on Twitter after Yvonne Nelson "exposes" them in her new book

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has been in the Twitter trends following the launch of her book I Am Not Yvonne Nelson on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The renowned actress and producer claimed, among many things, that she had to terminate a pregnancy at some point in her life because the father of the unborn child refused to take responsibility.

The actress named acclaimed Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie as the man who impregnated her but asked her to terminate it.

