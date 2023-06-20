Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, shared a video of herself singing King Promise's song Selfish effortlessly

Many Ghanaians were excited to see Hilda lip-syncing the Twi parts of the lyrics in particular

Some have suggested that it proves Hilda is of Ghanaian origin, but she has confirmed that her nationality is Nigerian

Hilda Baci, a Nigerian Guinness World Record holder, is making waves on TikTok after she showcased her versatility and linguistic prowess by flawlessly synchronising her lip movements with the Twi lyrics of Selfish by King Promise.

The TikTok video, shared on her handle @hildabaci, garnered significant attention and admiration from viewers across the globe and Ghana, in particular.

Ghanaians rejoice after seeing Hilda Baci sing in Twi Photo credit: Hilda Baci

Source: TikTok

Ghanaians claim Hilda Baci is from their country

Many social media users from Ghana have used the occasion to hit hard on their assertions that Hilda Baci is of Ghanaian origin.

Below are some of their comments.

Natty commented:

I knew it, Ghanaians will still claim herthank God her mum is still alive else, a woman from Ghana would have claimed her already

Ray HimSelf said:

I told you guys now where are the alatafuor that we’re writing NsemHunu in my comment section. Hilda Yaa Baci From Kasoa❤️❤️❤️go girl

Royal beauty indicated:

Ghana’s favorite Hilda …..pls come home when coming bring mercy Johnson… her mother is looking for her

Is Hilda Baci a Ghanaian

In an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday, May 23, Hilda Baci clarified that she is not from Ghana but from Nigeria.

"No, I am a Nigerian from Akwa Ibom State," she said, according to a publication by Ghanaweb.com

Watch the video below:

Hilda Baci receives her official Guinness World Records plaque

Meanwhile, Hilda Baci has received her official Guinness World Records plaque. After preparing food for 93 hours and 11 minutes, Hilda broke the record for the longest cook-a-thon.

The world records organisation formally announced on June 13 that Hilda had broken the record and had taken it away from Lata Tandon in a statement that quickly went viral.

