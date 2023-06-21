A video of a young man calling out Yvonne Nelson over the release of her book has triggered reactions

The man said the commentary by Yvonne Nelson shows that she had no respect for Sarkodie

Netizens who saw the video tend to agree with the young man over his assertion on the issue

A Ghanaian man living in Canada is unhappy with Yvonne Nelson over the release of her much-talked-about book titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man who identified himself as Kwame Gee on TikTok said the decision by the 37-year-old actress to include her encounter with Sarkodie in the book was very unnecessary.

Man in Canada unhappy with Yvonne Nelson Photo credit: @sarkodie @yvonne nelson/Instagram @kwame_gee/TikTok

Source: UGC

He explained that Yvonne Nelson, based on the book, created an impression that Sarkodie was not well-to-do therefore, she wasn't going to have a child with him.

To buttress her point, he cited a statement in the book where Yvonne Nelson said that Sarkodie wasn't successful, making her uncertain whether the rapper would prosper in his field.

"Maame, in the first place, you didn't respect the guy, and so when you got pregnant for him, you decided to get rid of the pregnancy because you were wondering if he had a bright future".

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 29,000 likes and 3000 comments.

Ghanaians react to the utterances by the young man

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section agreed with the man who over his assertion.

the.girl.jay indicated:

So far he’s the sensible person who has analyzed the issue perfectly! God bless you!

Jeff uday reacted:

the lady has gone through a lot and the only she can voice out is through her book

Georgina Dayie stated:

i am sure dis guy s name is in someone s book ooo so he is afraid dat 3bob) ba

Yvonne Nelson's baby daddy reacts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the father of Yvonne Nelson's baby, Jamie Roberts, has dropped a subtle reaction after his former partner released an explosive memoir.

Jamie Roberts has taken to social media to drop a subtle reaction. He posted a photo of himself and their daughter, Ryn Roberts, on his Instagram stories.

The photo showed him carrying the little girl. On the photo was a big love emoji, a suggestion that Jamie loves Yvonne and their baby.

Source: YEN.com.gh