Yvonne Nelson held a book signing event three days after releasing her memoir

At the event, a gentleman said he came from Lagos, Nigeria, to witness the event,

The actress wrote personal notes in copies of the book for those who purchased it and took photos with some

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson held a book signing event at the Silverbird Cinemas inside Accra Mall on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

This was after she released her memoir I Am Not Yvonne Nelson on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The book talks about her birth, love relationships, and the search for her biological father.

The Nigerian said celebrities should tell their own stories before others misrepresent them Photo credit: @tv3 (YouTube) and @YvonneNelson (Instagram)

Yvonne Nelson seen in public for the first time after book launch

Yvonne Nelson made her first public appearance at the book signing event after the content of her memoir caused an uproar on social media.

She signed copies of her book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, for fans at the Silverbird Cinemas and took photos with them as well.

One gentleman who was interviewed at the event said he came from Lagos, Nigeria, for the event.

Speaking to TV3, the gentleman said more celebrities should tell their own stories through books or movies and not leave room for misrepresentation. He said:

“I came from Lagos, Nigeria. We would love more celebrities to write their stories. I feel not everyone is born to be a storyteller or a writer. But it is better you tell your story when you are still alive than let people misinterpret it when you are not there. If you can’t tell it by writing a book, you can actually do that by producing a movie or something for people to see it.”

Ghanaian Lady explains why she bought 15 copies of Yvonne Nelson’s book

Meanwhile, at the book signing event, a young lady, Pearl Enyonam, bought 15 copies of the book.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Pearl said she is a partner of a bookstore called Read2live Books.

She explained that some of their clients had been asking for the book after its launch. So they decided to reach out to the team to get some of the books for them.

